Two killed, five injured in head-on collision

Two killed five injured in head-on collision. Picture: ER24

ER24 said local authorities were investigating the incident.

Two women were killed and five others injured on Wednesday morning, including a one-year-old girl, when two light motor vehicles collided head-on on the N1 Highway near the Kroonvaal Plaza, emergency service ER24 said.

It said paramedics and other services arrived on the scene to find one car lying on its side on the side of the road while the second was found in the road. Debris from both vehicles was spread across the entire scene.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the bodies of two women lying outside their vehicles,” ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Unfortunately, both women had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.”

Five other patients were attended to on the scene. A one-year-old girl was found lying in her car seat in a critical condition while a man, believed to be 25-years old, was found lying near one of the vehicles, also in a critical condition. Three other patients sustained moderate injuries.

The critically injured child and man were airlifted by helicopter to nearby hospitals while the three other patients were transported by ambulance.

– African News Agency (ANA)

