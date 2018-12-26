 
Body of drowned 28-year-old man recovered from a river in Kleinmond

Police have opened an inquest docket.

The body of a 28-year-old man who had earlier jumped off a bridge into a river to swim with his friends has been recovered, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Wednesday.

On Christmas day at 19h55, the NSRI Station 42 Kleinmond, Western Cape provincial government Health EMS and the police responded to an alert of a drowning near the R44 Palmiet River bridge.

“It appears that a group of men were jumping off the bridge into the river and swimming when one man is believed to have been in difficulty and while the group of friends helped that friend we believe that they had not noticed another friend disappear beneath the water surface and they only realised later that he was missing,” said the NSRI in a statement.

NSRI rescue swimmers assisted the police to recover the body from the river. It was handed to the Forensic Pathology Services.

– African News Agency (ANA)

