Man drowns near Knysna, bringing Christmas Day drownings to four

A man rescued from the sea in Buffalo Bay near Knysna, Western Cape, on Christmas Day, has died, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said today.

“We believe that lifeguards and two surfers had located and recovered an unconscious man from the water. He was brought onto the shore where four doctors, who happened to be there at the time on holiday, had commenced CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts which were joined by paramedics on their arrival on the scene but sadly, after extensive CPR efforts were exhausted the man who is believed to be from Malawi, was declared deceased,” said NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon.

Police had opened an inquest docket, he said.

The man is the fourth person to have drowned on Christmas Day. Three others drowned in separate incidents in Mossel Bay, Deep Blue Strand and at Wilderness Beach, including an eight-year-old child and a tourist.

Meanwhile, the body of a 10-year-old male child was discovered in the Port Elizabeth sea yesterday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said today.

The child went missing with his father in the sea at Beach View on Saturday night.

According to the NSRI, the 35-year-old father – who remains missing – launched a canoe with his son and 16-year-old nephew from Beach View at about 6pm. The trio intended to go fishing in the calm waters.

Their craft is believed to have capsized at around 7pm, about half a kilometre off-shore. The teenager swam to shore at about 8.15pm and ran home to raise the alarm.

Up to 50 people were deployed in the search effort. The canoe and fishing gear were recovered from the shoreline.

It is believed that they were not wearing life jackets.

Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search along three kilometres of coastline and one kilometre out to sea, there was no sign of the father and his son. Calm sea conditions and a full moon aided the extensive search operations.

A police dive unit would continue in an on going search for the father and a police K-9 search and rescue unit, police sea borderline and coastal water rescue were assisting.

Police have opened an inquest docket into the death of the child.

– African News Agency (ANA)

