 
Accidents 25.12.2018 12:21 pm

Police still hunting for driver of bakkie in Mabuza’s fatal accident

ANA
Joseph Mabuza died in a car accident earlier on Sunday. Image: Mpumalanga News

Joseph Mabuza died in a car accident earlier on Sunday. Image: Mpumalanga News

Mabuza was travelling from a work assignment when the accident happened.

The memorial service for the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department spokesman Joseph Mabuza, who died in a hit-and-run accident when his motorbike collided with a bakkie on the N4 road, will be held on Thursday.

A statement from the department said the service would be held at Communio Church next to Ilanga Mall in Mbombela.

Mabuza was travelling from a work assignment when the accident happened. Police on Sunday said they were still hunting for the driver of the bakkie who fled the scene.

Mpumalanga member of the executive council for community safety Pat Ngomane has described Mabuza as a champion of road safety.

Mabuza, a former journalist and newspaper editor, had worked for the department since 2008.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mpumalanga community safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza dies in horror crash 23.12.2018
Details emerge of Mulaudzi’s accident 25.10.2014

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.