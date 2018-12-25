Police still hunting for driver of bakkie in Mabuza’s fatal accident

The memorial service for the Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department spokesman Joseph Mabuza, who died in a hit-and-run accident when his motorbike collided with a bakkie on the N4 road, will be held on Thursday.

A statement from the department said the service would be held at Communio Church next to Ilanga Mall in Mbombela.

Mabuza was travelling from a work assignment when the accident happened. Police on Sunday said they were still hunting for the driver of the bakkie who fled the scene.

Mpumalanga member of the executive council for community safety Pat Ngomane has described Mabuza as a champion of road safety.

Mabuza, a former journalist and newspaper editor, had worked for the department since 2008.

– African News Agency (ANA)

