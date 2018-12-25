One dead, eight others injured in Rustenburg accident

One person died and eight others were injured when the car they were driving in lost control and rolled over in Rustenburg on Tuesday morning, emergency service Netcare911 said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a serious accident on the R556 in Modikwe, Rustenburg.

“One of the patients was found to be in a critical condition and due to the nature of the patient’s injuries the Netcare 1 specialised helicopter air ambulance was called to the scene to airlift the patient to hospital,” Herbst said.

“Seven other people were treated on scene and once stabilized were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.”

Herbst said the events leading up to the accident would be investigated by police who were on scene.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.