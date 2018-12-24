 
24.12.2018

eThekwini’s beach patrol helicopter joins search for KZN teen missing at sea

There has been no sign of the missing teenager even after an extensive search by the National Sea Rescue Institute, the IPSS Medical Rescue, KwaDukuza municipality lifeguards and the police search and rescue unit, joined by eThekwini’s beach patrol helicopter, Brendan Power of NSRI in Ballito says. Photo: NSRI

The beach is not protected by lifeguards.

eThekwini’s beach patrol helicopter on Monday joined the search for a 14-year-old boy who went missing at a beach near Zinkwazi on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon.

The boy was reported missing after a friend who was swimming with him managed to alert security services. The boy is believed to have experienced difficulties in strong currents.

Describing the events of Sunday, Brendon Power from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) of Ballito, said that about 2.30pm on Sunday, NSRI Ballito duty crew, IPSS Medical Rescue, KwaDukuza municipality lifeguards and the police search and rescue unit joined the search following reports of a drowning.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, including NSRI rescue swimmers and KDM lifeguards conducting coordinated sweeping line free dive search efforts in the surf and Zinkwazi ski boat club members assisting the emergency services with shore patrols, no sign of the missing teenager has been found and police have opened an investigation,” Power said.

The search continues.

– African News Agency (ANA)

