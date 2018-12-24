One killed, three injured in head-on collision outside Brits

One person was killed and three others injured following a head-on collision on Bethanie road just outside Brits on Sunday, emergency service provider ER24 said.

ER24 said the person was declared dead by paramedics on the scene. Another person sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital by medical helicopter.

Two others sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital by other medical services on the scene.

Police were investigating, ER24 added.

– African News Agency (ANA)

