23.12.2018

Three people killed, one injured in Mpumalanga car crash

December 23 - Three people were killed and another was injured when two cars collided on the N17 Bethal road in Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Saturday night. Photo: ER24 December 23 - Three people were killed and another was injured when two cars collided on the N17 Bethal road in Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

Two cars collided on the N17 Bethal road in Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Saturday night.

Three people were killed and another was injured when two cars collided on the N17 Bethal road in Ermelo in Mpumalanga on Saturday night, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 7pm they found four people seated in one of the cars, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, three of the patients showed no signs of life and paramedics declared them dead on the scene. One patient was trapped and the fire department had to use the jaws-of-life to free the patient. The patient had sustained moderate injuries. No-one was injured in the other vehicle. ”

ER24 transported the injured person to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

