Two people killed in Bloemfontein N1 car crash

December 23 - Two people were killed and two others were injured, one critically, when two vehicles collided on the N1 at Langenhovenpark in Bloemfontein in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo: Trauma Response Africa (Arrive Alive)

The injured people were treated on the scene before being transported to hospital for further care.

One of the vehicles then crashed into a townhouse complex wall, causing substantial damage, Trauma Response Africa spokesman Stanley Schimper said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

The injured people were treated on the scene before being transported to hospital for further care. The South African Police Service would investigate the cause of the accident, Schimper said.

