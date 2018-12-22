; Sixteen injured after taxi rolls down embankment in KZN – The Citizen
 
Accidents 22.12.2018 02:25 pm

Sixteen injured after taxi rolls down embankment in KZN

ANA
Sixteen people were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi careened off the N3 and rolled in the vicinity of Hidcote in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24 Twitter

Sixteen people were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi careened off the N3 and rolled in the vicinity of Hidcote in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning. Photo: ER24 Twitter

The taxi was found after it had rolled down an embankment in Pietermaritzburg.

Sixteen people were injured, some seriously, after a minibus taxi careened off the N3 and rolled in the vicinity of Hidcote in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 10am, they found the taxi off the road in an embankment. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that the patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Panga-wielding protesters storm KZN holiday resort 21.12.2018
Dangerous high tide warning sent out by NSRI 20.12.2018
WATCH: Huge flames engulf KZN factory 20.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.