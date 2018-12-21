; City of Cape Town offers free checks for long distance bus operators – The Citizen
 
Accidents 21.12.2018 04:23 pm

City of Cape Town offers free checks for long distance bus operators

ANA
A taxi rank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

By the end of Thursday, staff had checked 640 buses, midibuses and minibus taxis.

The City of Cape Town urged long distance vehicle operators to make use of its free vehicle checks before they head to their destinations.
 
In a statement, mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said by the end of business Thursday, staff had checked 640 buses, midibuses and minibus taxis, with 73 of these vehicles being declared fit fo the road.
 
“Operation Exodus offers free safety checks to public transport operators to ensure that their vehicles are in sound condition before hitting the road. The campaign runs until Christmas Eve,” Smith said.
 
“Given the carnage on the roads already this month, I urge operators to get those vehicle checks done and to abide by the rules of the road once they set off.
 
– African News Agency (ANA)

