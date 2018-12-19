Seven people die in Free State accident

Seven people were killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and a stationary truck on the R26 road about 10 kilometres outside Clocolan in the Free State province today, police said.

Police said the accident happened after a truck ran out of fuel and had stopped on the side of the road.

“The driver was standing at the rear end of the truck so as to alert other motorists to evade collision. However, the driver of the minibus taxi drove directly towards the driver of the truck and hit him, thereafter collided with the stationary truck,” police said in a statement.

“The truck driver aged between 35 and 40 died at the scene. Six people who were in the minibus taxi also died at the scene whilst 10 sustained various injuries and were taken to Newberry local hospital to receive medical attention.”

Police determined the taxi was coming from the North West province and was transporting passengers to Lesotho.

– African News Agency (ANA)

