Man’s body found floating in dam in Centurion

The body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found floating in a dam on an estate in Centurion on Monday morning.

According to private emergency services provider ER24, when its paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11am, they found police, police search and rescue as well as SAPS divers on the scene.

The SAPS divers were busy retrieving the body from the dam. Once the body was recovered, paramedics found that they could do nothing for the man and he was declared dead at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known but police were investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

