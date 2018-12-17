; Man’s body found floating in dam in Centurion – The Citizen
 
Accidents 17.12.2018 01:21 pm

Man’s body found floating in dam in Centurion

ANA
A ER24 truck. Picture: Supplied

A ER24 truck. Picture: Supplied

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known but police were investigating.

The body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found floating in a dam on an estate in Centurion on Monday morning.

According to private emergency services provider ER24, when its paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11am, they found police, police search and rescue as well as SAPS divers on the scene.

The SAPS divers were busy retrieving the body from the dam. Once the body was recovered, paramedics found that they could do nothing for the man and he was declared dead at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known but police were investigating.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Boy, 6, dies after drowning incident at Wilderness beach 17.12.2018
Teenager drowns, toddler revived in two separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal 2.12.2018
Caretaker found drowned in pool at Durban house 25.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.