Boy, 6, dies after drowning incident at Wilderness beach

A six-year old boy died in a drowning incident at the lagoon on Wilderness beach in the southern Cape.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said the incident happened on Sunday and all efforts to resuscitate the child failed and he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The boy had been at the beach with his sister, swimming in the lagoon when he got into difficulty and was taken out of the water by life guards.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

In a separate incident, a laser sailing dinghy was located and recovered by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in the surf at Harmony Park, Gordons Bay and transported to the NSRI Gordons Bay base.

The NSRI is appealing to the owner to come forward and can contact NSRI on 0823803800.

No persons are suspected to be missing related to the incident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

