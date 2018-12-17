Woman killed, three other people injured in Durban car crash

A woman was killed and three other people were injured when the car they were travelling in careened out of control and rolled before coming to a rest on its roof on the N2 northbound before the M1 Higginson Highway off-ramp in Durban on Sunday, paramedics said.

“On assessment it was found that the driver had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene. Three [other] occupants of the vehicle had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police attended the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.