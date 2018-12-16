Four injured as two trains collide in Gauteng

Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 10.30pm on Saturday night to reports of a train accident at a railway station in Vulcania, Brakpan, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two goods trains were involved in a collision. Four people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The patients were treated on [the] scene and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further assessment.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were being investigated by the relevant authorities who were on the scene, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

