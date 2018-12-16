Three people killed, including child, in R59 head-on collision near Vereeniging

Three people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision on the R59 near Taaibosspruit between Vereeniging in Gauteng and Sasolburg in the Free State on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly before 7am on Sunday morning, paramedics from ER24 and local emergency services arrived on the scene where they found both vehicles with severe damage, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“A woman and a young child were found with fatal injuries in one of the light motor vehicles. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene. A passenger in another light motor vehicle was also found with fatal injuries and declared dead.

“Two women from the same vehicle were found with critical injuries. The ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one of the critically injured women to a hospital in Johannesburg.”

Six other people from the second vehicle sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. They were treated on the scene and later transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

