Teenager hospitalised after falling nine metres down KZN waterfall

Netcare 911 responded at 11.30am to reports of a person injured after falling at the Karkloof Waterfall, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a 13-year-old boy had fallen about nine metres at the falls. He had sustained moderate injuries and was in severe pain. He was treated on the scene by an advanced life support paramedic.

The Pietermaritzburg South African Police Service (SAPS) search and rescue unit set up a rope rescue system with a specialised stretcher to carry the boy to a safe place. Once stabilised, he was transported to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured when he apparently fell several metres down the falls.

The boy was removed from the water by members of the public who had also alerted emergency services, Herbst said at the time.

The Pietermaritzburg SAPS search and rescue unit set up a rope rescue system to bring the boy to safety. Due to the nature of his injuries the Netcare 5 specialised helicopter ambulance was called to the scene to airlift him to hospital, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

