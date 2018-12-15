One dead, several injured in North West head-on collision

One person died and several others were injured when a car and a minibus collided head-on on the R54 between Fochville in Gauteng and Potchefstroom in the North West on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 12pm, paramedics from ER24, the North West emergency medical services (EMS), and fire services arrived on the scene where they found a car and a minibus had collided head-on, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Sadly, the driver of the light motor vehicle was found with fatal injuries and declared dead on the scene. A pregnant woman in the light motor vehicle was found with moderate injuries.”

A three-year-old girl was found with critical injuries. It was understood that she was in the car at the time of the collision. The ER24 oneplan medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift her to hospital.

At least 16 people from the minibus were treated on the scene for minor to moderate injuries. They were later transported by ER24 and provincial EMS to local hospitals for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

