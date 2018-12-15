Body found on roof of Joburg building

A body of a young man was found with fatal injuries on the lower roof of a building in Marshalltown in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Shortly before 8am, paramedics from ER24 and the Johannesburg Fire Department arrived on the scene at a block of flats, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

“Upon assessment they found that a man was lying on a roof near the ground floor of the building. The fire department had to assist to gain access to the man. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“A bystander explained that people near the top floor of the building saw the man lying on the roof below and called security to investigate. It appears that the man fell from one of the floors of the building. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known,” Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.