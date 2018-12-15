; Two dead, two injured in Gauteng truck, car crash – The Citizen
 
Two dead, two injured in Gauteng truck, car crash

Two people died and another two were injured when two trucks and a car collided on the R21 between Pretoria and Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni, paramedics said on Saturday. 

Netcare 911 responded just before 10pm on Friday night to reports of a serious collision on the R21 travelling from Pretoria to Kempton Park, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that two trucks and a car were involved in a collision. “Two people tragically sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.”

Another two people were assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries. Both patients were treated on the scene and transported by another ambulance service to hospital for further assessment, Herbst said.

