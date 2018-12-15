; Man dies, child critically injured in Free State car crash – The Citizen
 
Man dies, child critically injured in Free State car crash

December 15 - A man was killed, a child was critically injured, and three other people were injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled on the N8 near Petrusburg in the Free State on Friday. Photo: ER24

A man was killed, a child was critically injured, and three other people were injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled on the N8 near Petrusburg in the Free State on Friday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find a wrecked car on the side of the road. One man was found trapped inside the driver’s side of the car while two adults and two children were found lying outside the vehicle, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the trapped driver had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

On assessment of the four other patients, paramedics found that two adults and two children had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. Paramedics treated them and provided the critically injured with advanced life support intervention.

Once treated, the critically injured child was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to Mediclinic Bloemfontein while the others were transported by ambulance. Local authorities were on the scene to investigate, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

