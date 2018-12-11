 
Accidents 11.12.2018 03:25 pm

One dead, six injured in wall collapse in KZN

ANA
Netcare emergency vehicles.

Netcare emergency vehicles.

Reports from the scene indicated that seven construction workers were buried under rubble after a wall collapsed on them.

A 28-year-old man died and six others were injured today when a wall collapsed in Groutville, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said in a statement.

Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the incident occurred shortly after 12h00.

“Netcare 911 responded to reports of a structural collapse near the Luthuli Museum in Groutville on the KZN North Coast.”

Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that seven construction workers were buried under rubble after a wall collapsed on them.

“The Fire and Rescue Services as well as Emergency Care Practitioners from Netcare 911 worked to free the patients.”

Herbst said the 28-year-old man was found in a critical condition and due to the seriousness of his injuries a full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated.

“Sadly the worker had succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.”

The circumstances leading up to the wall collapsing were being investigated by the relevant authorities who were on scene.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Woman airlifted to hospital after two-car crash 24.11.2018
What to expect from Health Market Inquiry findings? 27.6.2018
1 000 youths to get healthcare skills 2.5.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.