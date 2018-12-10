 
Accidents 10.12.2018 04:35 pm

Mmabatho stadium festival victim named

ANA
Revellers at Mmabatho Stadium in North West during the Mahika Mahikeng Music Festival. Picture: ANA

A woman who fell to her death at the Mmabatho Stadium during the Mahika Mahikeng Festival has been identified, North West police said today.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said she was identified by her family as Lesego Oratile Khukhwane, 18, of Montshiwa, Mahikeng.

Khukhwane plummeted to her death in the early hours of Saturday at the Mmabatho stadium.

“The woman was treated by a doctor and paramedics, but she sadly passed on and was certified dead on the scene after she allegedly fell from the stadium stand,” said Brigadier Mokgwabone.

She apparently fell from the grandstand where she had taken shelter from the pouring rain.

Revellers ran to the grandstand and others invaded VIP tents when the rain sent them packing. They had been dancing on the field when a cloudburst sent heavy rain onto them.

Police have opened an inquest.

African News Agency (ANA)

