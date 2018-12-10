Two killed in Randburg motorbike collision

Two men died Monday morning when their motorbike crashed into a towing vehicle on the N1 northbound highway between Malibongwe and Beyers Naude in Randburg, ER24 reported.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived at the crash scene at 8 am they found the bodies of two men were lying in the southbound highway. The motorbike and towing vehicle were in the fast lane of the northbound highway.

“Unfortunately, both men had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene,” said Meiring.

The driver of the towing vehicle escaped injury.

Authorities were on the scene and were investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

