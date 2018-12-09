 
Motorcyclist dies in Vanderbijlpark bike crash

Photo: ER24

The 22-year-old man was not wearing a crash helmet at the time of the accident.

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died when he lost control of his bike and crashed into a tree on the side of McColm Boulevard in Vanderbijlpark late on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 5.20pm, only to discover that the rider had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

He was declared dead on arrival. Bystanders said the young man was not wearing a crash helmet at the time of the accident, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

