22 people dead in 12 hours on KZN roads

Twenty-two people died on KwaZulu-Natal roads on Saturday, with one accident on the N2 near Empangeni claiming 15 lives alone.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Quantum collided head-on, killing 14 people instantly.

A team of investigators and forensic experts has been assembled to establish the cause of the accident, according to KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety, and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda.

Additionally, the transport department would send a team of engineers to conduct an assessment along that stretch of road to establish if additional safety measures were required.

Visiting the scene of the accident on Sunday, Kaunda said he had instructed law enforcement officers to clamp down on reckless drivers.

Earlier on Saturday, another fatal crash occurred in Appelsbosch, north of Durban, which claimed the lives of seven people.

Kaunda said that the incidents would not deter the province from its commitment to reducing road accidents and fatalities by over 10 percent during the festive season and beyond.

“Yesterday [Saturday], we launched an integrated safety plan which focuses on high law enforcement visibility in all hazardous spots in the province. We are going to clamp down on drinking and driving, speeding, unroadworthy vehicles, and unlicensed drivers,” Kaunda said.

Kaunda visited the survivors of the N2 crash at Ngwelezane Hospital and sent his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He pledged government support in ensuring that all the dead were given dignified burials.

He called on citizens of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly road users, to work closely with government to reduce road accidents.

“We will win the battle against fatal crashes if we work together and speak in one voice that road crashes should not be part of our lives. Let us all join hands and ensure that each one of us abides by the rules of the road,” said Kaunda.

– African News Agency (ANA)

