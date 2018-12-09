 
Accidents 9.12.2018 10:12 am

Fiery KZN N2 crash kills 13

Citizen reporter
KZN emergency services. Image: Twitter/@KZN_EMS

KZN emergency services. Image: Twitter/@KZN_EMS

A light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi caught fire after colliding on the N2 at Canelands, KZN.

Multiple fatalities have been reported after a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi collided on the N2 at Canelands in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

According to KZN emergency medical services, 13 people have been declared dead, but this number will be updated as soon as a forensic investigation into the crash is conducted.

ALSO READ: Three killed, four injured in Joburg head-on collision

 

It has been reported by News24 that the vehicles caught fire after colliding.

Four people survived the horror crash, and were transported to nearby hospitals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
12 licensing officials arrested for fraud 9.12.2018
Three killed, four injured in Joburg head-on collision 9.12.2018
Man killed, two injured as bakkie plunges down embankment 8.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.