Fiery KZN N2 crash kills 13

Multiple fatalities have been reported after a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi collided on the N2 at Canelands in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening.

According to KZN emergency medical services, 13 people have been declared dead, but this number will be updated as soon as a forensic investigation into the crash is conducted.

ALSO READ: Three killed, four injured in Joburg head-on collision

N2 FATAL TAXI CARNAGE UPDATE: MT> @KZN_EMS The number of fatalities from last night's crash stands at a preliminary 13. The exact number needs to be confirmed by a forensic investigation. The crash involved a minibus and car and was on the N2 at "Canelands" #FM54 #FMTAXIS — The Fatal Moves Team (@FatalMoves) December 9, 2018

There has been a serious crash on the N2 at Cane fields on the KZN north coast. Tragically there have been multiple fatalities in this crash. Reports indicate a minibus and light motor vehicle involved in the crash. — KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) December 8, 2018

It has been reported by News24 that the vehicles caught fire after colliding.

Four people survived the horror crash, and were transported to nearby hospitals.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.