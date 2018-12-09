Three killed, four injured in Joburg head-on collision

Three men in their mid-30s died in a head-on collision between a car and a minibus taxi on the R550 near Eikenhof in Johannesburg South on Saturday evening, paramedics said.

All services were on the scene at 6.35pm, including ER24 and the local fire department, to help stabilise and transport the injured, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

Two injured people were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, and two young teenagers were taken to a private hospital in the area, all with moderate injuries. Two occupants of the car and one from the minibus taxi were unfortunately declared dead on the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were unknown to ER24, Campbell said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

