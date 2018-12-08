Man killed, two injured as bakkie plunges down embankment

A man was killed and two other people were injured when the bakkie they were travelling in veered out of control and plunged down an embankment into the parking lot of a hardware shop in Johannesburg south on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

At about 7.30am, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the bakkie lying on its side in the parking lot next to the N12 highway near the Kliprivier off-ramp, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Bystanders explained that the vehicle crashed through the barrier and the fence before it landed in the parking lot. Sadly, one of the occupants was found with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.”

The driver and another passenger were treated for their injuries on the scene before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Vermaak said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

