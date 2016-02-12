Police corruption, bribe claim probed

Two police officers in Parkview, Johannesburg, have been accused of corruption and victimising a Zimbabwean national after they allegedly locked her up in a police van, demanded R200 from her to let her go before driving her around for four hours when she said she could not pay them.

The woman’s ordeal happened earlier this month when the two policemen reportedly stopped her and demanded to see her passport, which she had left at her home that morning, Rosebank Killarney Gazette reported.

When she could not produce it, they allegedly locked her up in the back of their van and drove around with her for almost an hour. The woman then contacted her employer, who, upon receiving the message from her employee, phoned the woman and demanded to speak to the officers.

One of the officers allegedly refused to speak to the employer telling her they “don’t speak to white people because they are cheeky”.

After a while, the officers allegedly stopped the vehicle and unlocked the back door to the van and told the woman they would let her go if she paid them R200. Then they allegedly took her cellphone, locked the door of the van again and carried on driving.

Parkview police spokesperson Sergeant Lloyd Ramovha confirmed the victim, although very fearful, later laid a charge against the officers.

“We have launched a full investigation into the matter. We do not take kindly to any form of corruption,” Ramovha said.

“We applaud the victim for reporting [the matter]. This courageous act will indeed help us in getting rid of the bad elements within our ranks,” he said.

– Caxton News Service