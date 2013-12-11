 
South Africa 11.12.2013 11:19 pm

No Xmas gifts for Pikitup employees

Pikitup. Image courtesy : joburg.org

Residents were advised not to give Pikitup employees Christmas gifts, managing director Amanda Nair said on Wednesday.

“This goes against company policy for staff to take part in this tradition,” Nair said in a statement.

She said residents were warned against individuals who used fake identity documents, letters and pretended to be Pikitup employees requesting Christmas boxes and donations.

“Residents are under no obligation whatsoever to offer any gifts to Pikitup refuse collection staff, as the company does pay a bonus to its staff at the end of the year.”

Nair said residents were urged to report imposters and staff who approached them for gifts.

She said refuse collection would not take place in Johannesburg on December 25.

 Sapa

