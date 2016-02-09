 
South Africa 9.2.2016 01:50 pm

‘EFF members’ try to burn Maine’s home

Ngwako Modjadji
‘EFF members’ try to burn Maine’s home

Maine has been criticised heavily for calling members of the EFF ‘monkeys’.

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Maine is on his way to Matsheng village near Taung in North West to get the facts after EFF members allegedly tried to burn his family home last night.

League spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize confirmed that Maine was on his way home to ascertain what happened.

“Once the president has arrived at home and spoken to family members and community member we will actually know what happened,” said Mkhize.

Maine has been criticised heavily for calling members of the EFF “monkeys.”

He also threatened civil war against anyone who disrupts President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation (Sona) address on Thursday evening.

The EFF has threatened to disrupt Sona if Zuma does not explain why he sacked Nhlanhla Nene as Finance Minister.

