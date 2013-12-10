Mandela family are survivors – Mokonyane

“Madiba’s family is a family of survivors and this process has shown that strength,” she told the TV news station.

The memorial service scheduled to start at 11am showed that “South Africa is now an assembly of nations”.

Mokonyane is set to deliver the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the memorial.

Dressed in a black jacket, ruched dress and thick silver choker, she said: “It’s a daunting task, but again it’s a mission that has been assigned and I’m quite humbled that I’ll be representing South Africa in thanking the world.”

She said her thanks would not just be directed to the dignitaries, but also in honour of the “elderly goga” who had braved the weather and sacrificed sleep to be at the memorial.

“When we leave here, we will be better and different people than we were before.”

– Sapa