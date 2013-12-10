 
menu
South Africa 10.12.2013 10:03 am

Mandela family are survivors – Mokonyane

FILE PICTURE: The Minister of Water and Sanitation Ms Nomvula Mokonyane Picture: Nigel Sibanda

FILE PICTURE: The Minister of Water and Sanitation Ms Nomvula Mokonyane Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Global icon Nelson Mandela’s family are doing well in the midst of their mourning, Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane told ENCA news at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, scene of his official memorial service on Tuesday.

“Madiba’s family is a family of survivors and this process has shown that strength,” she told the TV news station.

The memorial service scheduled to start at 11am showed that “South Africa is now an assembly of nations”.

Mokonyane is set to deliver the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the memorial.

Dressed in a black jacket, ruched dress and thick silver choker, she said: “It’s a daunting task, but again it’s a mission that has been assigned and I’m quite humbled that I’ll be representing South Africa in thanking the world.”

She said her thanks would not just be directed to the dignitaries, but also in honour of the “elderly goga” who had braved the weather and sacrificed sleep to be at the memorial.

“When we leave here, we will be better and different people than we were before.”

Sapa

Related Stories
Mandela only released for PR, says CIA document 20.7.2018
Ntsiki Mazwai shades Mandela on his birthday 19.7.2018
Transformation of SA media still a problem – Mokonyane 19.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.