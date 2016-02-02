Beefed up security expected at Nala trial

Today at 5pm, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) will beef up security during the hearing of a Durban self-proclaimed plentiologist.

Dr Hamilton Nala of Nala Mandate International was expected to appear before the Commission yesterday (Monday) in Durban, but the organisation’s ambassador Xolani Mabaso and his legal representative Advocate Shamin Rampersad said he was “fasting and praying”.

Just about 11.30am today Nala’s bodyguards arrived the Protea Hotel Edward, where the hearings are taking place in Durban, and informed the hotel security staff he will be escorted by them and a mass of his followers.

As part of beefing up security, some of the entrances to the venue will be padlocked. For safety, Nala will only be allowed to bring in one bodyguard and four of his followers.

Yesterday, the commission threatened to open a case against Nala for failure to appear, therefore his representatives phoned him and said he would fly back to Durban today to honour the summons.

The chairperson of the Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva told Nala’s representative he was only allowed to appear at 5pm “not 5.30pm because at 5.30pm we will be leaving”. If he does not honour the 5pm meeting, she said by 5.30pm charges of failure to comply will be laid against him at the nearest police station.

Yesterday Mabaso told the Commission that, “Dr Nala is not available. He is on prayer and fasting. He received the summons but unfortunately this was something that was planned last year before he received the summons.”

Mabaso said dates were set last year for the prayer and fasting and they had already placed adverts on TV to inform people in different branches across the country, therefore he had travel to Gauteng.

However, the Commission chairperson argued that last year he requested a postponement and was aware of yesterday’s date appearance.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva and deputy chairperson David Mosoma were infuriated by the justification of Nala’s nonappearance saying he ‘ignored summons and the powers of the Chapter Nine Institution in favour of prayer and fasting”.

“He decided to travel than come here. He is healthy and fit and chose to do this. Legally speaking, can you not honour summons because you are praying and fasting,” disputed Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva questioned Rampersad, “From a legal perspective can you say I am praying and fasting and tell the judge that I am not coming to court because he is praying and fasting and that is a good enough reason to ignore summons.”

Rampersad said due to that he advised Nala to appoint someone and Mabaso was his perfect choice.

Rampersad and Mabaso said Nala Mandate International was not a religious organisation and that they are not “Christians but a nation of plentiologists”.

Mosoma and Mkhwanazi-Xaluva told Nala’s representatives that prayer and fasting was not a cultural affair but a religious matter. They said communicating with ancestors in a secluded place would have been considered a cultural affair.

Mabaso separately told The Citizen that they were a nation of plentiologists and Nala was their king and that “he is not eating he is taking water, no soft drinks or juice. It’s just pure water. The theme for the fasting is let me pray for you, it’s driving for the whole of this year. He is a prophet of God, he hears from God. On the 31st of December 2015 he declared this year, a year of supernatural and creative miracles, he is mightily used by God and performing miracles.”