South Africa 18.1.2016 11:05 am

Students threaten to torch UNISA campus

Valeska Abreu
The scene outside UNISA where police stand ready as protests continue on 18 January 2016. Picture: Christine Vermooten

Several protesters could be seen handcuffed and taken into police custody.

Chaos has erupted outside the UNISA campus in Sunnyside where protesting workers and students are threatening to torch the campus.

Leaders of the outsourcing must fall movement on Sunday called for protests at universities and the municipality in Pretoria to be intensified.
Among the list of grievances, is a demand for all contract workers such as gardeners, security guards, cleaners and cafeteria staff to be appointed permanently.
Outside the UNISA campus at least two dozen of armed police are manning Walker Street which has been closed off. Several protestors could be seen handcuffed and taken into police custody.
A police helicopter is circling above.
A court order preventing any forms of protest was granted last week. On Monday morning, the Sheriff of the court read out the order to protesting workers and students, but they seemed unfazed, vowing to continue demonstrations and cause disruptions throughout the city.
UNISA however released a statement earlier this morning saying registration and other activities inside the campus where continuing as normal.
