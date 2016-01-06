Elderly man robbed of R43 000 outside bank

Police are still looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an elderly man of R43 000 outside a bank in Durban North recently.

The 75-year-old man was on his way to make the large cash deposit, when the men allegedly held him up on Friday last week, North Glen News reported.

Durban North police spokesperson Lieutenant Raymond Deokaran, it is believe the elderly man was allegedly followed by the suspects.

“The elderly man was approached by two suspects who were armed with handguns. They ran up to him as he was approaching the bank and held him up,” Deokaran said.

The men then jumped into a getaway vehicle and fled. The victim was not injured.

Deokaran further speculated the robbery may have been an inside job and urged bank customers to exercise caution when making large withdrawals.

“We have had cases in the past where criminals use spotters in banks, or criminals use informants who pass on information about large deposits being made…where possible [residents and businesses] should transfer money electronically rather than depositing large sums of money at the bank,” he said.

In a similar incident, Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits defender Siyabonga Nhlapo was allegedly robbed at gunpoint after making a large withdrawal from a Johannesburg bank in August last year.

It is alleged two suspects held Nhlapo at gunpoint and took R50 000 that he had withdrawn from the bank.

The robbers allegedly also took personal belongings including his cellphone and training kit.

– Caxton News Service