Four killed in Shongweni crash

Four people were killed when ‎the car in which they were travelling overturned on the N3 near Durban on Monday morning .

Zinhle Mngomezulu, spokeswoman for the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate, said the driver of the Toyota Fortuner lost control of the vehicle near Shongwe on the western outskirts of Durban. Mngomezulu said the SUV was heading in the direction of Pietermaritzburg.

Robert McKenzie, spokesman for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial Emergency Medical Service, said that apart from the four people who died, three others sustained serious injuries.

He said paramedics at the scene reported that three vehicles were involved in the crash, but that all the victims were from the Toyota Fortuner.

‎”The victims are all from an SUV which overturned in the crash. The victims are believed to be a family group,” McKenzie said.

He said the accident happened near the Shongweni off-ramp.