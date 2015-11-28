Worst Cabinet in 21 years – DA

The DA has criticised President Jacob Zuma for presiding over the worst performing Cabinet in 21 years. Addressing the media in parliament Friday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said ministers and their deputies erred in addressing major crises, such as inadequate student funding, rising unemployment and slow economic growth.

“The president has done little more than laugh in the face of struggling South Africans.” The worst performing ministers who received F-rating were Nomvula Mokonyane (water and sanitation); Bathabile Dlamini (social development), Blade Nzimande (higher education and training) and Communications Minister Faith Muthambi, who presides over the SABC.

Mokonyane’s “ineptitude is epitomised in her denial of the current water crisis”, said DA chief whip John Steenhuisen. Dlamini was castigated for missing targets, despite having spent 98% of the budget.

Muthambi faced ongoing turmoil and lack of leadership to curb strife within the SABC, and Nzimande was lambasted over fees for student education. Ministers who received a close second to last place with an F scoring were: Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant; Susan Shabangu (women and children in the presidency); Malusi Gigaba (Home Affairs) and Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

Maimane said: “This year was the worst performance for the ANC Cabinet by far.” Deputy President and leader of government business Cyril Ramaphosa received a D.

“He is becoming more and more Zuma’s errand man,” said Maimane. ANC ministers who met the DA’s standards and graduated with a C rating with room to improve were: Aaron Motsoeledi (health); Naledi Pandor (science and technology); Nhalanhla Nene (finance); Derek Hanekom (tourism); Edna Molewa (environmental affairs); and Jeff Radebe (presidency monitoring, planning and evaluation).

– denisew@citizen.co.za