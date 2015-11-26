KZN man survives deadly snake bite

Hours after being bitten by one of Africa’s most deadly snakes, a farm worker from eNseleni in KwaZulu-Natal walked out of the Emergency Unit at Ngwelezana Hospital with a smile on his face, ready for work.

The snake, a southern vine, had just spent its venom on another victim before biting 21-year-old Thokozani Mkhwanazi.

While chopping down gumtree stumps and loading them into a truck on Tuesday afternoon, Mkhwanazi happened to grab the slender, elongated southern vine snake.

The highly venomous and potentially fatal grey-brown Thelotornis capensis capensis, commonly known as a southern vine, twig or bird snake, slammed its fangs into Mkhwanazi’s index finger, Zululand Observer reported.

“I pulled it off my hand, hit it with a stick and went back to work,” Mkhwanazi said. “Fifteen minutes later my finger started bleeding and my boss took me to hospital,”

Consultant specialist emergency doctor Innocent Nwachukwu said there was no manifestation of neurological disorders and Mkhwanazi’s blood tests returned clear.

“We dissected the snake only to find a frog and another smaller snake inside the reptile.

“The snake had had a full meal before he bit into Thokozani’s hand, hence him not being affected as severely as one would expect,” Dr Nwachukwu said.

Registered nurse Khayelihle Zulu said on average, the unit deals with seven snake bite cases per week during the summer, five of which are transfers from other districts.

“Most cases emanate from the uMkhanyakude District which is generally an extremely rural region, thus people tend to be quite careless,” Zulu said.

“Most snakes use the same venom for eating and defending themselves, except green mambas of course, which is why Thokozani was so fortunate.”

As summer temperatures soar and the visibility of snakes increase, residents are encouraged to contact an experienced snake catcher for assistance when confronted by a snake at home.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni Metro in Gauteng urged pet owners to be on high alert and to keep an eye on their domestic pets as they may fall prey to snakes.

According to Kempton Express, a number of snakes which are harmless to humans, such as the brown house snake, Aurora house snake, olive house snake and red-lipped snake are likely to be found in backyard gardens, searching for food like rats and cats.

Due to their harmless and less defensive nature, these species tend to be easily killed or captured as pets – an illegal and punishable act if one does not have a legal permit to keep these snakes.

– Caxton News Service