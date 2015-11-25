The wait continues for Sebolai sentencing

The former Jozi FM DJ was last month found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Dolly Tshabalala at his Jabulani flat in Soweto.

On Wednesday, Sebolai’s defence team said it was not ready to lead the mitigation process as they are still trying to obtain the services of a social worker, who will testify in defence of Sebolai.

Judge Cassim Moosa granted the defence some time to secure the services of a social worker, before ruling that the state is entitled to proceed with its aggrevation of sentencing processes.

Advocate Elize Le Roux from counsel for the state has called professor Rachel Dukes, whose a director of a gender health research unit.

She is currently telling the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge regarding studies that were conducted over the years in relation to female murders.