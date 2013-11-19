 
menu
South Africa 19.11.2013 08:52 am

Man arrested for officer’s murder

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot dead a police officer in Dawn Park, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that two policemen attended a domestic violence complaint on Monday involving a man and his mother-in-law,” said Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini.

Dlamini said police confronted the 33-year-old man but he fled the scene on foot and police gave chase.

“Constable Harry Ngoepe followed the man to a nearby open veld and another officer gave chase with the police vehicle,” he said.

Dlamini said Ngoepe was later found dead with a bullet wound in his head.

“The officer’s service pistol was stolen and it is suspected that he was shot by the man he was chasing.”

Dlamini said police searched for the man and he was later arrested. He would appear in the Alberton Magistrate’s Court soon.

Sapa

Related Stories
‘Jealous’ boyfriend allegedly kills partner’s ‘lover’ 23.7.2018
Over 20,000 drunk driving cases pending due to forensic lab backlogs 22.7.2018
Four arrested in multimillion-rand abalone bust 21.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.