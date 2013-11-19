Man arrested for officer’s murder

“It is alleged that two policemen attended a domestic violence complaint on Monday involving a man and his mother-in-law,” said Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini.

Dlamini said police confronted the 33-year-old man but he fled the scene on foot and police gave chase.

“Constable Harry Ngoepe followed the man to a nearby open veld and another officer gave chase with the police vehicle,” he said.

Dlamini said Ngoepe was later found dead with a bullet wound in his head.

“The officer’s service pistol was stolen and it is suspected that he was shot by the man he was chasing.”

Dlamini said police searched for the man and he was later arrested. He would appear in the Alberton Magistrate’s Court soon.

– Sapa