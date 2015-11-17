Heavy storm delays trains in Pretoria

“Gauteng train services are severely affected by the storm. Infrastructure system have been flooded mainly in Pretoria and signal power failures are affecting commuters in Soweto, Vereeniging, Carltonville, Daveyton, Boksburg, Kwesine and Germiston,” Metrorail said.

There was limited service in Pretoria’s Mabopane and Dewildt due to heavy storm causing flooding and soil erosion at Mountain View. Saulsville and Mamelodi trains running behind schedule due to earlier faulty signal panels.

The much needed rainfall was accompanied by heavy storm, which saw homes and infrastructure destroyed in some parts of Gauteng on Monday.

The province had experienced water shortages as a result of drought and very hot temperatures.

In Soweto, an advertising billboard fell onto a vehicle as a result of strong wind, said ER24 paramedics.

“A man fortunately escaped without injury after a billboard fell on top of his vehicle on the Old Potch Road in Soweto. Paramedics arrived on scene and found the large billboard lying on top of a bakkie. The driver was pulled out from his vehicle, he fortunately escaped without injury.”

– African News Agency (ANA)