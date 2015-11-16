DA wants floodgates opened on water report

If and when the Blue and Green Drop Reports are released, it will paint a bleak picture for the country’s water outlook.

This is according to the Democratic Alliance who yesterday submitted an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to the Department of Water Affairs and Sanitation to compel minister Nomvula Mokonyane to release the country’s annual water report.

The report was expected to be released in September, but to this date has not yet happened.

In a statement released in August, Mokonyane’s office said the report had been completed.

“The minister is currently considering the reports with the view that once she has completed the process, the reports will be released. The reports are complete and contain detailed aged comparative analysis,” the statement read at the time.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau

Yesterday said the delay in releasing the report, was not malicious.

“The DWS has received the application this morning and will deal with it accordingly. Once Minister has taken the reports through the Cabinet process she has undertaken to make the reports public ,” said Ratu.

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Manny de Freitas questioned why the minister was withholding the report

“Various reports point to the fact that our water infrastructure is in such a poor state, largely due to a lack of political will at local government level. ANC councilors are more interested in short terms expenditure, than long term planning and ensuring that our communities have water infrastructure that can serve them for decades.”

He said if the last report was anything to go by, the country was in for a shock.

“That report indicated the quality of water and sanitation was in a bad state. The country is in a crises. The latest report should indicate if it has worsened or if improvements have been made,” said Basson.

But a report released by civil rights organization AfriForum earlier this year indicated positive developments with respect to water quality management across the country.

AfriForum said it tested the quality of drinking water in 132 towns and only five municipalities did not comply with the quality standard for drinking water.

The organization also tested 58 sewerage water systems, of which 26 did not comply with quality standards.

“Various municipalities shut the doors to us denying AfriForum access to sample their waste water quality. This is understandable considering the dreadful state of waste water management in general in the country. However we have seen significant improvement in access controls to these sites and 15 sewerage systems have improved dramatically, complying with quality standards on the date tested,” said Julius Kleynhans the organizations head of environmental affairs.