Zuma should scrap R4 billion VIP jet plans – DA

The Democratic Alliance on Sunday urged President Jacob Zuma to cancel alleged plans to buy a new R4 billion VIP jet.

“President Jacob Zuma should show leadership, and publicly insist that the R4 billion VIP jet be scrapped. In strained financial times, and with more important priorities needing funding, the president cannot possibly ‘need’ such a luxury,” DA spokesman Kobus Marais said in a statement.

This followed reports in today’s City Press, which had “confirmed that Armscor plans to begin the procurement process for a luxury VIP jet to the tune of R4 billion while there are more sensible, more cost-effective options to ensure the president’s safe travel”, he said.

“While we appreciate that the president’s existing jet Inkwazi has been grounded from time to time due to mechanical problems, a R4 billion luxury VIP jet fitted with a private bedroom suite, a bathroom, and conference room for eight and 30 person capacity is not the answer. Particularly considering that the department of defence (DoD) was considering buying three second-hand jets at half the cost to the taxpayer.”

Last year Defence Secretary Sam Gulube told members of Parliament’s defence joint standing committee that “there is no plan for the department of defence to acquire VVIP aircraft”. Yet just one year later not only was the procurement set to go ahead, it was going ahead with alarming haste and at double the projected budget for the replacement of the president’s aircraft, Marais said.

He would therefore ask that the deal be halted and the committee thoroughly interrogate the procurement process and recommend more cost-effective options so that Parliament could satisfy itself that taxpayers were not footing the bill for “outrageously frivolous expenditure for the president to jet-set across the globe at taxpayers’ expense”.