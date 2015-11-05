Roundtable on ‘whiteness’ under way

Afrikaner identity and whiteness are the subject of discussions on Thursday in Constitution Hill, in Johannesburg, featuring speakers such as former president Kgalema Motlanthe, former president of Black Sash Mary Burton, Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann and Achille Mbembe of Wits University Institute for Social and Economic Research.

The event, an initiative by Mapungubwe Institute For Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), started at 8.30am on Thursday morning, with an opening speech from Motlanthe, and will end at 5.30pm.

Burton in her “White man’s burden 15 years after the TRC” speech said: “Many white citizens seem to have moved backward, into defensive attitude and are in denial.”

Christi van der Westhuizen of Centre for Sexualities, AIDS & Gender, University of Pretoria touched on “white power today” and said: “83% of white people fall in the top 20% of the income pyramid.” According to her, although Apartheid is dead, white power “persists through various innovations”.

But for AfriForum’s Ernst Roets, South Africans can only discuss how “white people need to change but not how black people need to change because that’s racist”.

Dirk Hermann of trade union Solidarity in his speech said he felt the “roundtable on whiteness” was a “roundtable of white bashing”.

Later on in the day, editor of Journal for Contemporary History, Professor Pieter Duvenage, is expected to speak on “Afrikaner intellectual traditions”, and he will be followed by Professor Hein Willemse from University of Pretoria’s Afrikaans department, who is expected to speak on “the many hues of Afrikaans”.

MISTRA initiated the discussion as part of the institute’s work on “nation formation and social cohesion”, which they said culminated in a report released in August 2014, titled Nation Formation and Social Cohesion: An Enquiry into the Hopes and Aspirations of South Africans.

They said the report had “a gap of white voices” they identified, which the discussions are supposed to address.