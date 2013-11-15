Lenasia land scam victims rebuild demolished homes

A week ago, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court found former City of Johannesburg employees Sifiso Handsome Litau, 45, Eleas Poto, 63, and Poto’s wife Elizabeth Masinya, 64, guilty on 21 charges of fraud and trespassing related to the land scam in Lenasia.

They had collected amounts ranging from R2 500 to R40 000 for the illegally sold stands in Lenasia and have since also been implicated in more illegal land sales in Ennerdale and Lawley, south of Johannesburg.

But yesterday The Citizen found empty structures with signs of fresh construction work. In extension 4, builders were levelling concrete inside an illegal structure that is said to have gone up two weeks ago.

The owner, only identified as Phakama, said: “I only built a wall to protect the children from running into the street.”

Some illegal structures being built in Lenasia Extension 13 were reportedly completed at night while others seem to have run out of material. In other areas bricks from demolished houses were packed nearby.

Betty Baloyi, who was at a house that was not demolished, said: “There were security guards placed in the area to prevent rebuilding and continuation of building, but they left in June.”

Legal residents in the area declined to be identified but said their prepaid water and electricity bills were increasing due to illegal connections to the illegal structures.

Gauteng housing spokesman Victor Moreriane said some of the completed houses were empty because owners lived in other, legally owned homes.

Housing MEC Ntombi Mekgwe said earlier this week government still had a court order, issued in 2010, to demolish the illegal structures.

However, because some illegal land occupants claimed they were not aware they had bought into a scam, government, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and concerned stakeholders agreed to find amicable solutions out of court.

Demolitions and illegal construction were stopped and land buyers were asked to identify illegal sellers.

SAHRC spokesman Isaac Mangena said the commission was not aware of the illegal rebuilding in Lenasia. “As far as we know, parties are still engaged in resolving issues,” he said.