Kitten dragged under car for 8km

Crashplate decided to explore the underbelly of a parked bakkie in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, last month.

Unfortunately, he got his head and paws stuck inside a small hole in the protective plate underneath the oil sump of the Hilux, Zululand Observer reported.

The driver of the vehicle, who had no clue of the situation, got in her bakkie and drove from her home in Ngwelezane all the way to Sanlam Centre in town.

With his tiny head just a few centimetres from the boiling hot sump, Crashplate was dangling underneath the bakkie for 8km.

Luckily, he was small enough not be dragged on the tar road, escaping very serious injury.

Empangeni SPCA Inspector, Roland Fivaz, was alerted by a shopper at Sanlam Centre who happened to notice the hapless kitten dangling from the vehicle, and rushed to the scene.

“When I arrived, he was so distressed, I couldn’t get him free. After a quick consultation with a local vet, I used an insulin needle to administer a tiny dose of sedative.

“As soon as I injected him, his muscles relaxed and I was able to free him,” added Fivaz.

Crashplate survived his ordeal with nothing more than slight dehydration, a small burn to his nose and two small cuts on his front paws.

Crashplate is looking for a loving home to enjoy his remaining lives. The owner of the kitten was not been identified.

– Caxton News Service