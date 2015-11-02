 
South Africa 2.11.2015 01:54 pm

Zuma has mad respect for Cassper

Tsholofelo Wesi
FILE PICTURE: President Jacob Zuma. Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated Cassper Nyovest in his successful campaign to be the first artist to fill up The Dome on Saturday.

Zuma extended his words of congratulation and encouragement to South African local hip hop artist, Cassper Nyovest, on being the first musician to fill the 20 000 seating capacity Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, without the assistance of any international act.

It is safe to assume that after filling up The Dome, Cassper and Zuma go together like:

zuma meme

Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo, performed to a full capacity Dome arena over the weekend, fulfilling his dream and in the process achieved a feat that no other South African artist had ever achieved.

“We congratulate Cassper Nyovest for his tremendous success which has demonstrated the rich talent that exists within our country’s music industry especially amongst our youth. Cassper has also confirmed the enormous support for local music by our youth, which augurs well for the development of our arts, culture and heritage,” said President Zuma.

