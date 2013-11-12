Taxpayers will save with new monitoring

The state is implementing ankle-tracking devices to pinpoint the exact location of offenders and Minister of Correctional Services Sibusiso Ndebele announced yesterday that the department is ready to roll out 500 of the devices and at a significant cost saving.

According to Ndebele it will cost R3 379 per offender per month to implement the tracking device. It currently costs the taxpayer almost R10 000 to incarcerate an inmate.

However, the department budgeted R18 million in the 2013/2014 financial year for the initial start-up of the initiative.

“We ran a pilot, had to build the control room and get administration in order. It does not mean we are going to spend all of the R18 million and the amount will definitely decrease.

“The start-up costs of something like this is always more,” department spokesman Logan Maistry said.

“We have one of the highest prison populations compared to the rest of the world,” the minister said. Between 15% and 20% of awaiting-trail detainees are in custody because they can’t afford bail. The number of sentenced offenders was 112 000 and the number of inmates just under 155 000.

He said the taxpayer would save money, as the inmate would not be dependent on the state.

The electronic monitoring bracelet will, in time, alleviate overcrowding in prisons. According to the ministry, once the devices are fully implemented the prison population will drop from more than 150 000 to 120 000.

The black plastic bracelet registers any interference with the device. “The tag is waterproof; shock resistant; it can’t be removed without breaking the transmitter, strap or connecting clips. If an offender were to attempt to remove it, it would trigger a tamper alarm at the control room,” Ndebele said.

Victims of offenders will receive a “panic button” and monitoring system to inform them when the perpetrator is at close range.

“If a perpetrator breaches his or her bail conditions, for instance comes closer than 500 metres to the victim, the victim will be notified immediately, as well as the control room,” Ndebele said.